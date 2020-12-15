Farm Tractors Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: CNH Industrial, Deere, AGCO Corporation, Same Deutz-Fahr, Claas, Kubota, Agri Argo, JCB, ITMCO, MTZ (Minsk), Mahindra, China YTO

The report presented by QYResearch provides a detailed and an accurate account of each aspect of the global Farm Tractors market to help players to better face market challenges and gain a competitive edge over other market participants. It has been prepared with the help of latest research methodologies and tools and by experienced market analysts. Players could use it to enhance their growth strategies and cement a strong position in the global Farm Tractors market. The report includes different types of analysis such as absolute dollar opportunity analysis, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The Global Farm Tractors Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application offers deep analysis of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

CNH Industrial, Deere, AGCO Corporation, Same Deutz-Fahr, Claas, Kubota, Agri Argo, JCB, ITMCO, MTZ (Minsk), Mahindra, China YTO Market Segment by Product Type:

Wheel Tractor

Crawler Tractor Market Segment by Application:

Harvesting

Haying

Planting & Fertilizing

Plowing & Cultivating

Spraying & Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Farm Tractors market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Farm Tractors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Farm Tractors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Farm Tractors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Farm Tractors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Farm Tractors market

TOC

1 Farm Tractors Market Overview

1.1 Farm Tractors Product Overview

1.2 Farm Tractors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Wheel Tractor

1.2.2 Crawler Tractor

1.3 Global Farm Tractors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Farm Tractors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Farm Tractors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Farm Tractors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Farm Tractors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Farm Tractors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Farm Tractors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Farm Tractors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Farm Tractors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Farm Tractors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Farm Tractors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Farm Tractors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Farm Tractors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Farm Tractors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Farm Tractors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Farm Tractors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Farm Tractors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Farm Tractors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Farm Tractors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Farm Tractors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Farm Tractors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Farm Tractors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Farm Tractors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Farm Tractors by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Farm Tractors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Farm Tractors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Farm Tractors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Farm Tractors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Farm Tractors by Application

4.1 Farm Tractors Segment by Application

4.1.1 Harvesting

4.1.2 Haying

4.1.3 Planting & Fertilizing

4.1.4 Plowing & Cultivating

4.1.5 Spraying & Others

4.2 Global Farm Tractors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Farm Tractors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Farm Tractors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Farm Tractors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Farm Tractors by Application

4.5.2 Europe Farm Tractors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Farm Tractors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Farm Tractors by Application 5 North America Farm Tractors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Farm Tractors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Farm Tractors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Farm Tractors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Farm Tractors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Farm Tractors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Farm Tractors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Farm Tractors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Farm Tractors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Farm Tractors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Farm Tractors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Farm Tractors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Farm Tractors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Farm Tractors Business

10.1 CNH Industrial

10.1.1 CNH Industrial Corporation Information

10.1.2 CNH Industrial Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 CNH Industrial Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 CNH Industrial Farm Tractors Products Offered

10.1.5 CNH Industrial Recent Developments

10.2 Deere

10.2.1 Deere Corporation Information

10.2.2 Deere Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Deere Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 CNH Industrial Farm Tractors Products Offered

10.2.5 Deere Recent Developments

10.3 AGCO Corporation

10.3.1 AGCO Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 AGCO Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 AGCO Corporation Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 AGCO Corporation Farm Tractors Products Offered

10.3.5 AGCO Corporation Recent Developments

10.4 Same Deutz-Fahr

10.4.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Corporation Information

10.4.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Same Deutz-Fahr Farm Tractors Products Offered

10.4.5 Same Deutz-Fahr Recent Developments

10.5 Claas

10.5.1 Claas Corporation Information

10.5.2 Claas Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Claas Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Claas Farm Tractors Products Offered

10.5.5 Claas Recent Developments

10.6 Kubota

10.6.1 Kubota Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kubota Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Kubota Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kubota Farm Tractors Products Offered

10.6.5 Kubota Recent Developments

10.7 Agri Argo

10.7.1 Agri Argo Corporation Information

10.7.2 Agri Argo Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Agri Argo Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Agri Argo Farm Tractors Products Offered

10.7.5 Agri Argo Recent Developments

10.8 JCB

10.8.1 JCB Corporation Information

10.8.2 JCB Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 JCB Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 JCB Farm Tractors Products Offered

10.8.5 JCB Recent Developments

10.9 ITMCO

10.9.1 ITMCO Corporation Information

10.9.2 ITMCO Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 ITMCO Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ITMCO Farm Tractors Products Offered

10.9.5 ITMCO Recent Developments

10.10 MTZ (Minsk)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Farm Tractors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 MTZ (Minsk) Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 MTZ (Minsk) Recent Developments

10.11 Mahindra

10.11.1 Mahindra Corporation Information

10.11.2 Mahindra Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Mahindra Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Mahindra Farm Tractors Products Offered

10.11.5 Mahindra Recent Developments

10.12 China YTO

10.12.1 China YTO Corporation Information

10.12.2 China YTO Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 China YTO Farm Tractors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 China YTO Farm Tractors Products Offered

10.12.5 China YTO Recent Developments 11 Farm Tractors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Farm Tractors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Farm Tractors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Farm Tractors Industry Trends

11.4.2 Farm Tractors Market Drivers

11.4.3 Farm Tractors Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

