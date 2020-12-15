Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Brief Analysis and Application, Growth by 2026 | USG, Saint Gobain, Fermacell, National Gypsum

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Gypsum-Fiber Boards market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gypsum-Fiber Boards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gypsum-Fiber Boards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gypsum-Fiber Boards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gypsum-Fiber Boards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gypsum-Fiber Boards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gypsum-Fiber Boards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gypsum-Fiber Boards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gypsum-Fiber Boards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Research Report: USG, Saint Gobain, Fermacell, National Gypsum, Knauf, Georgia-Pacific, Continental Buiding Products, CNBM, Shandong Heng Shenglong Building Material, Yingchuang, Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material, Chongqing Huanzhou New Building Materials

Types: Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum

Wood- Fiber Gypsum Board

Others



Applications: Wall

Roof

Others



The Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gypsum-Fiber Boards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gypsum-Fiber Boards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gypsum-Fiber Boards market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gypsum-Fiber Boards industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gypsum-Fiber Boards market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gypsum-Fiber Boards market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gypsum-Fiber Boards market?

Table of Contents:

1 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gypsum-Fiber Boards

1.2 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Glass-Fiber Reinforced Gypsum

1.2.3 Wood- Fiber Gypsum Board

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Wall

1.3.3 Roof

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Industry

1.6 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Trends

2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Gypsum-Fiber Boards Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Gypsum-Fiber Boards Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gypsum-Fiber Boards Business

6.1 USG

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 USG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 USG Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 USG Products Offered

6.1.5 USG Recent Development

6.2 Saint Gobain

6.2.1 Saint Gobain Corporation Information

6.2.2 Saint Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Saint Gobain Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Saint Gobain Products Offered

6.2.5 Saint Gobain Recent Development

6.3 Fermacell

6.3.1 Fermacell Corporation Information

6.3.2 Fermacell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Fermacell Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Fermacell Products Offered

6.3.5 Fermacell Recent Development

6.4 National Gypsum

6.4.1 National Gypsum Corporation Information

6.4.2 National Gypsum Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 National Gypsum Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 National Gypsum Products Offered

6.4.5 National Gypsum Recent Development

6.5 Knauf

6.5.1 Knauf Corporation Information

6.5.2 Knauf Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Knauf Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Knauf Products Offered

6.5.5 Knauf Recent Development

6.6 Georgia-Pacific

6.6.1 Georgia-Pacific Corporation Information

6.6.2 Georgia-Pacific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Georgia-Pacific Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Georgia-Pacific Products Offered

6.6.5 Georgia-Pacific Recent Development

6.7 Continental Buiding Products

6.6.1 Continental Buiding Products Corporation Information

6.6.2 Continental Buiding Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Continental Buiding Products Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Continental Buiding Products Products Offered

6.7.5 Continental Buiding Products Recent Development

6.8 CNBM

6.8.1 CNBM Corporation Information

6.8.2 CNBM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 CNBM Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 CNBM Products Offered

6.8.5 CNBM Recent Development

6.9 Shandong Heng Shenglong Building Material

6.9.1 Shandong Heng Shenglong Building Material Corporation Information

6.9.2 Shandong Heng Shenglong Building Material Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Shandong Heng Shenglong Building Material Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Shandong Heng Shenglong Building Material Products Offered

6.9.5 Shandong Heng Shenglong Building Material Recent Development

6.10 Yingchuang

6.10.1 Yingchuang Corporation Information

6.10.2 Yingchuang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Yingchuang Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Yingchuang Products Offered

6.10.5 Yingchuang Recent Development

6.11 Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material

6.11.1 Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Corporation Information

6.11.2 Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Gypsum-Fiber Boards Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Products Offered

6.11.5 Shanghai Chuncui Decoration Material Recent Development

6.12 Chongqing Huanzhou New Building Materials

6.12.1 Chongqing Huanzhou New Building Materials Corporation Information

6.12.2 Chongqing Huanzhou New Building Materials Gypsum-Fiber Boards Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Chongqing Huanzhou New Building Materials Gypsum-Fiber Boards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Chongqing Huanzhou New Building Materials Products Offered

6.12.5 Chongqing Huanzhou New Building Materials Recent Development

7 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Gypsum-Fiber Boards

7.4 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Distributors List

8.3 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gypsum-Fiber Boards by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gypsum-Fiber Boards by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gypsum-Fiber Boards by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gypsum-Fiber Boards by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Gypsum-Fiber Boards Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Gypsum-Fiber Boards by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Gypsum-Fiber Boards by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Gypsum-Fiber Boards Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Gypsum-Fiber Boards Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Gypsum-Fiber Boards Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Gypsum-Fiber Boards Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Gypsum-Fiber Boards Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

