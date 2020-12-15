Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Bayer (Bayer Advanced), Bonide Products, Central Garden & Pet, Espoma, Henkel, Johnson (SC) & Son, Lebanon Seaboard, Monsanto, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Spectrum Brands, Syngenta, Woodstream, Zep

The report presented by QYResearch provides a detailed and an accurate account of each aspect of the global Home & Garden Pesticides market to help players to better face market challenges and gain a competitive edge over other market participants. It has been prepared with the help of latest research methodologies and tools and by experienced market analysts. Players could use it to enhance their growth strategies and cement a strong position in the global Home & Garden Pesticides market. The report includes different types of analysis such as absolute dollar opportunity analysis, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The Global Home & Garden Pesticides Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application offers deep analysis of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Bayer (Bayer Advanced), Bonide Products, Central Garden & Pet, Espoma, Henkel, Johnson (SC) & Son, Lebanon Seaboard, Monsanto, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Spectrum Brands, Syngenta, Woodstream, Zep Market Segment by Product Type:

Insecticides

Herbicides

Fungicides

Other Pesticides Market Segment by Application:

Household

Commercial

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Home & Garden Pesticides market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home & Garden Pesticides market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Home & Garden Pesticides industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home & Garden Pesticides market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home & Garden Pesticides market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home & Garden Pesticides market

TOC

1 Home & Garden Pesticides Market Overview

1.1 Home & Garden Pesticides Product Overview

1.2 Home & Garden Pesticides Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Insecticides

1.2.2 Herbicides

1.2.3 Fungicides

1.2.4 Other Pesticides

1.3 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Home & Garden Pesticides Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Home & Garden Pesticides Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Home & Garden Pesticides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Home & Garden Pesticides Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home & Garden Pesticides Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Home & Garden Pesticides Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Home & Garden Pesticides as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Home & Garden Pesticides Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Home & Garden Pesticides Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Home & Garden Pesticides by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Home & Garden Pesticides by Application

4.1 Home & Garden Pesticides Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Home & Garden Pesticides Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Home & Garden Pesticides by Application

4.5.2 Europe Home & Garden Pesticides by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Home & Garden Pesticides by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Home & Garden Pesticides by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Home & Garden Pesticides by Application 5 North America Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Home & Garden Pesticides Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home & Garden Pesticides Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home & Garden Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home & Garden Pesticides Business

10.1 Bayer (Bayer Advanced)

10.1.1 Bayer (Bayer Advanced) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Bayer (Bayer Advanced) Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Bayer (Bayer Advanced) Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Bayer (Bayer Advanced) Home & Garden Pesticides Products Offered

10.1.5 Bayer (Bayer Advanced) Recent Developments

10.2 Bonide Products

10.2.1 Bonide Products Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bonide Products Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Bonide Products Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Bayer (Bayer Advanced) Home & Garden Pesticides Products Offered

10.2.5 Bonide Products Recent Developments

10.3 Central Garden & Pet

10.3.1 Central Garden & Pet Corporation Information

10.3.2 Central Garden & Pet Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Central Garden & Pet Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Central Garden & Pet Home & Garden Pesticides Products Offered

10.3.5 Central Garden & Pet Recent Developments

10.4 Espoma, Henkel

10.4.1 Espoma, Henkel Corporation Information

10.4.2 Espoma, Henkel Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Espoma, Henkel Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Espoma, Henkel Home & Garden Pesticides Products Offered

10.4.5 Espoma, Henkel Recent Developments

10.5 Johnson (SC) & Son

10.5.1 Johnson (SC) & Son Corporation Information

10.5.2 Johnson (SC) & Son Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Johnson (SC) & Son Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Johnson (SC) & Son Home & Garden Pesticides Products Offered

10.5.5 Johnson (SC) & Son Recent Developments

10.6 Lebanon Seaboard

10.6.1 Lebanon Seaboard Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lebanon Seaboard Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Lebanon Seaboard Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Lebanon Seaboard Home & Garden Pesticides Products Offered

10.6.5 Lebanon Seaboard Recent Developments

10.7 Monsanto

10.7.1 Monsanto Corporation Information

10.7.2 Monsanto Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Monsanto Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Monsanto Home & Garden Pesticides Products Offered

10.7.5 Monsanto Recent Developments

10.8 Scotts Miracle-Gro

10.8.1 Scotts Miracle-Gro Corporation Information

10.8.2 Scotts Miracle-Gro Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Scotts Miracle-Gro Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Scotts Miracle-Gro Home & Garden Pesticides Products Offered

10.8.5 Scotts Miracle-Gro Recent Developments

10.9 Spectrum Brands

10.9.1 Spectrum Brands Corporation Information

10.9.2 Spectrum Brands Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Spectrum Brands Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Spectrum Brands Home & Garden Pesticides Products Offered

10.9.5 Spectrum Brands Recent Developments

10.10 Syngenta

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Home & Garden Pesticides Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Syngenta Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Syngenta Recent Developments

10.11 Woodstream

10.11.1 Woodstream Corporation Information

10.11.2 Woodstream Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Woodstream Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Woodstream Home & Garden Pesticides Products Offered

10.11.5 Woodstream Recent Developments

10.12 Zep

10.12.1 Zep Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zep Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Zep Home & Garden Pesticides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Zep Home & Garden Pesticides Products Offered

10.12.5 Zep Recent Developments 11 Home & Garden Pesticides Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Home & Garden Pesticides Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Home & Garden Pesticides Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Home & Garden Pesticides Industry Trends

11.4.2 Home & Garden Pesticides Market Drivers

11.4.3 Home & Garden Pesticides Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

