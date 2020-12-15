Lightweight Conveyor Belts Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger

Lightweight Conveyor Belt are manufactured with materials such as polyester, nylon, cotton, solid woven, fiber glass. It produces very low noise while operating, provides high strength and can be fitted with flights, profile and sidewalls. The lightweight conveyor belts are installed for materials handling and processing industry. Additionally, it is used for automatic line of delivery in advanced and versatile machine. Hence, these wide range of applications are creating a demand in lightweight conveyor belt which is affecting the market growth positively.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Lightweight Conveyor Belts’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Habasit (Switzerland),Ammeraal Beltech (Netherlands),Forbo-Siegling (Germany),Derco (Netherlands),Esbelt (Spain),Intralox (United States),Mitsuboshi Belting Ltd. (Japan),Continental AG (Germany),Wuxi Shun Sheng (China),CHIORINO (Italy),Sparks (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Coating Process, Calendering Process), Application (Food & Tobacco, Transport and Logistics Industry, Printing and Packaging Industry, Textile Industry, Agriculture, Others), Material (Polyester, Nylon, Cotton, Solid woven)

Market Influencing Trends:

Upsurge in Demand for Steel Cord Conveyor Belts

Technological Advancements in Conveyor Systems

Growth Drivers

Upsurge in Demand of Packaged Foods

Increasing Automation in Material Handling

Challenges that Market May Face:

Storage and Handling of Conveyor Belt

Stiff Competition among the Major Players

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

Lightweight conveyor belt market is fragmented with numerous players who are focusing to offer a wide range of innovative products to attract customers. Also, they are keeping an eye on the quality product for their end consumers. The companies are exploring the market in new regions by expansion, investments merger & acquisition and collaboration as a strategies. Emerging countries are to estimate positive growth due to rapid urbanization, and industrialization over the coming years.

