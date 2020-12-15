Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Market Size, Share, Global Analysis, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2027

Global “Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Market” 2020 report includes the market strategy, market orientation, expertise opinion and knowledgeable information. Report provides market growth and Revenue, market share and size that helps to understand future prospects. The nicotine replacement therapy (nrt) report also covers the current market information, porter’s five forces analysis with threat of new entrants, threat of substitute products and services, key challenges, opportunities in nicotine replacement therapy (nrt) Industry.

The global ‘nicotine replacement therapy market share’ is expected to gain momentum by exhibiting a CAGR of 4.2% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to increasing incidence of chronic disease such as lung cancer, strokes, and respiratory ailments. Additionally, introduction of innovative products by major companies will favor market growth. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Gums, Patches, Lozenges, Inhalers, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”The report further observes that the market was valued at USD 2.55 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.54 billion by 2027.



The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Disease to Bolster Growth

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), smoking cigarettes leads to over 80% to 90% of lung cancer deaths every year in the United States. Tobacco smoke consists of over 7000 chemicals, with over 70 chemicals known to cause cancer in humans. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of chronic ailments is propelling the major companies to introduce innovative nicotine replacement therapy products that aid in to curb the urge to smoke in the people. The growing tobacco addiction in the youth is further driving the demand for the NTR products that will bode well for the growth of the global nicotine replacement therapy market during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Growing Smoking Cessation Cases in North America to Propel Demand

Among all regions, North America was worth USD 1.18 billion in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global nicotine replacement therapy market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing number of people that desire to quit smoking in the US. For instance, according to the US National Institute of Health, around 70% of the total 46 million Americans smoke, desire to quit smoking. On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market owing to increasing government initiatives to promote anti-smoking campaigns and activities that are expected to drive the demand for nicotine replacement therapy products between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Launches by Major Companies to Strengthen Market Position

The global nicotine replacement therapy market report observes that major companies such as GlaxoSmithKline plc and Johnson & Johnson Inc hold over 80% of the total share and are constantly focusing on consolidating their positions by introducing novel nicotine replacement therapy products in the global marketplace. Additionally, other players in the market are striving to strengthen their position by adopting strategies such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and introduction of new products during the forecast period.

Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) Market Segmentation :

By Type

Gums

Patches

Lozenges

Inhalers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America By Type By Distribution Channel By Country



INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:

June 2020: Taat Herb Co., a flagship brand of Taat Lifestyles, announced the launch of its new hemp cigarettes from the Taat stable. According to the company, the new product dramatically replicates the exact experience of smoking a traditional cigarette and contains 50mg of cannabidiol(CBD) that is effective in reducing tobacco dependency.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K, Europe)

Johnson & Johnson Inc (New Jersey, U.S)

Perrigo Company plc (Ireland, Europe)

Pierre Fabre SA, Laboratories (France, Europe)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

Cipla Limited (Mumbai, India)

British American Tobacco Plc (U.K, Europe)

Other Players

Table Of Content :

Introduction Market Scope

Market Segmentation

Market Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Overview: Guidelines for Prescription of NRT Types

Snapshot of Smoking Statistics

Prevalence of Tobacco Related Cancer

Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Global Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Gums Patches Lozenges Inhalers Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Continue…

