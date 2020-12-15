North America to Carry the “Leaders’ Tag” in the Pigmentation Disorder Treatment market from 2020 to 2030

Skin pigmentation refers to a skin disorder that causes either lightening of skin or darkening of skin when compared to the existing skin color. In general, hyperpigmentary disorder relates to darkening of skin and hypopigmentation means lightening of skin color. Pigmentation disorders affect the skin color causing skin appear as discolored and blotchy. Color of skin is regulated by a skin component called melanin which is produced by some special cells present in the body. Pigmentation is caused due to minimal or excessive production of melanin owing to the damaged or unhealthy melanin producing cells. Melanin protects our skin from sun induced skin cancer and prevents the sunlight to penetrate deep into the skin by acting as an as an absorbent filter for UV-Rays. The most common pigmentation disorders are melasma (hyperpigmentary disorder), vitiligo (hypopigmentary), albinism (inherited rare disorder) and post inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Melasma occurs due to the hormonal changes such as pregnancy, oral contraception; and after the sun exposure that increases the melanin concentration in the skin. In USA, 5 – 6 million women are affected by melasma which comprises 80% of pregnant women in Mexico and 50-75% pregnant women in USA. However, vitiligo is an acquired skin disorder caused by depigmentation or lightening of skin. Individuals with over exposure to sun, hormonal changes, stress and overuse of cosmetics and hair dyes are more susceptible to higher risks of skin pigmentation disorders. Also, genetics and heredity are some of the reasons behind skin pigmentation.
Upgraded lifestyle coupled with elevating demand for skin lightening is anticipated to be the primary factor driving the pigmentation disorder treatment market. Growing aging population, rising incidence rates for skin disorders, increasing number of smokers, global warming and growing disposable income are some other factors fueling the pigmentation disorder treatment market. Additionally, advancements in tissue engineering coupled with adoption of novel techniques and skin care products is further anticipated to grow the market during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with cosmetic therapy and surgery is restraining the market growth.
- Segmentation by Disease Indication
- Melasma
- Vitiligo
- Albinism
- Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation
- Segmentation by Treatment Type
- Pharmacological Treatment
- Topical drugs
- Hydroquinone
- Azelaic Acid
- L-Ascorbic Acid
- others
- Cosmetic Treatment
- Chemical Peel
- Laser Therapy
- Dermabrasion
- Skin Grafting
- others
- Pharmacological Treatment
- Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Dermatology Clinics
- Aesthetic Clinics
- Drugstores and Cosmetic Stores
- E-commerce
- Others
- Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
On the basis of type of treatment, cosmetic treatment techniques are extensively used over other treatment types as cosmetic therapies are bound to give quick and effective results. Also, rising demand for skin brightening products from customer end is anticipated to propel the pigmentation disorder treatment market over the forecast period.
Some of the key players present in global pigmentation disorder treatment market are
- Episciences, Inc.
- La Roche-Posay
- Bayer AG
- Allergan, Inc.
- SkinCeuticals International
- Pierre Fabre Laboratories
- Alvogen, Inc.
- Obagi Medical Products Inc.
