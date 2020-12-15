Organic Rice Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: Doguet’s Rice, Randall Organic, Sanjeevani Organics, Kahang Organic Rice, Riceselect, Texas Best Organics, STC Group, Yinchuan, Urmatt, Vien Phu, SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC, Foodtech Solutions, Beidahuang, Yanbiangaoli, Jinjian, Huichun Filed Rice, Dingxiang, Heilongjiang Taifeng, Heilongjiang Julong, C.P. Group

The report presented by QYResearch provides a detailed and an accurate account of each aspect of the global Organic Rice market to help players to better face market challenges and gain a competitive edge over other market participants. It has been prepared with the help of latest research methodologies and tools and by experienced market analysts. Players could use it to enhance their growth strategies and cement a strong position in the global Organic Rice market. The report includes different types of analysis such as absolute dollar opportunity analysis, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The Global Organic Rice Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application offers deep analysis of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Doguet’s Rice, Randall Organic, Sanjeevani Organics, Kahang Organic Rice, Riceselect, Texas Best Organics, STC Group, Yinchuan, Urmatt, Vien Phu, SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC, Foodtech Solutions, Beidahuang, Yanbiangaoli, Jinjian, Huichun Filed Rice, Dingxiang, Heilongjiang Taifeng, Heilongjiang Julong, C.P. Group Market Segment by Product Type:

Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice)

Indica(long-shaped rice)

Polished round-grained rice Market Segment by Application:

Direct edible

Deep processing

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1633243/global-organic-rice-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1633243/global-organic-rice-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/973612cebed540512118da159e7315f3,0,1,global-organic-rice-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Organic Rice market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Organic Rice market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Organic Rice industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Organic Rice market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Organic Rice market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Organic Rice market

TOC

1 Organic Rice Market Overview

1.1 Organic Rice Product Overview

1.2 Organic Rice Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice)

1.2.2 Indica(long-shaped rice)

1.2.3 Polished round-grained rice

1.3 Global Organic Rice Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Organic Rice Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Organic Rice Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Organic Rice Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Organic Rice Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Organic Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Organic Rice Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Organic Rice Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Organic Rice Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Organic Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Organic Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Organic Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Organic Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Organic Rice Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Organic Rice Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Organic Rice Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Organic Rice Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Organic Rice Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Organic Rice Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Organic Rice Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Organic Rice Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Organic Rice as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Organic Rice Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Organic Rice Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Organic Rice by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Organic Rice Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Organic Rice Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Organic Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Organic Rice Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Organic Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Organic Rice by Application

4.1 Organic Rice Segment by Application

4.1.1 Direct edible

4.1.2 Deep processing

4.2 Global Organic Rice Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Organic Rice Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Organic Rice Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Organic Rice Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Organic Rice by Application

4.5.2 Europe Organic Rice by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Organic Rice by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice by Application 5 North America Organic Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Organic Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Organic Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Organic Rice Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organic Rice Business

10.1 Doguet’s Rice

10.1.1 Doguet’s Rice Corporation Information

10.1.2 Doguet’s Rice Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Doguet’s Rice Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Doguet’s Rice Organic Rice Products Offered

10.1.5 Doguet’s Rice Recent Developments

10.2 Randall Organic

10.2.1 Randall Organic Corporation Information

10.2.2 Randall Organic Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Randall Organic Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Doguet’s Rice Organic Rice Products Offered

10.2.5 Randall Organic Recent Developments

10.3 Sanjeevani Organics

10.3.1 Sanjeevani Organics Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sanjeevani Organics Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Sanjeevani Organics Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sanjeevani Organics Organic Rice Products Offered

10.3.5 Sanjeevani Organics Recent Developments

10.4 Kahang Organic Rice

10.4.1 Kahang Organic Rice Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kahang Organic Rice Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Kahang Organic Rice Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kahang Organic Rice Organic Rice Products Offered

10.4.5 Kahang Organic Rice Recent Developments

10.5 Riceselect

10.5.1 Riceselect Corporation Information

10.5.2 Riceselect Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Riceselect Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Riceselect Organic Rice Products Offered

10.5.5 Riceselect Recent Developments

10.6 Texas Best Organics

10.6.1 Texas Best Organics Corporation Information

10.6.2 Texas Best Organics Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Texas Best Organics Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Texas Best Organics Organic Rice Products Offered

10.6.5 Texas Best Organics Recent Developments

10.7 STC Group

10.7.1 STC Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 STC Group Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 STC Group Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 STC Group Organic Rice Products Offered

10.7.5 STC Group Recent Developments

10.8 Yinchuan

10.8.1 Yinchuan Corporation Information

10.8.2 Yinchuan Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Yinchuan Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Yinchuan Organic Rice Products Offered

10.8.5 Yinchuan Recent Developments

10.9 Urmatt

10.9.1 Urmatt Corporation Information

10.9.2 Urmatt Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Urmatt Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Urmatt Organic Rice Products Offered

10.9.5 Urmatt Recent Developments

10.10 Vien Phu

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Organic Rice Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Vien Phu Organic Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Vien Phu Recent Developments

10.11 SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC

10.11.1 SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC Corporation Information

10.11.2 SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC Organic Rice Products Offered

10.11.5 SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC Recent Developments

10.12 Foodtech Solutions

10.12.1 Foodtech Solutions Corporation Information

10.12.2 Foodtech Solutions Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Foodtech Solutions Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Foodtech Solutions Organic Rice Products Offered

10.12.5 Foodtech Solutions Recent Developments

10.13 Beidahuang

10.13.1 Beidahuang Corporation Information

10.13.2 Beidahuang Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Beidahuang Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Beidahuang Organic Rice Products Offered

10.13.5 Beidahuang Recent Developments

10.14 Yanbiangaoli

10.14.1 Yanbiangaoli Corporation Information

10.14.2 Yanbiangaoli Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Yanbiangaoli Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Yanbiangaoli Organic Rice Products Offered

10.14.5 Yanbiangaoli Recent Developments

10.15 Jinjian

10.15.1 Jinjian Corporation Information

10.15.2 Jinjian Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Jinjian Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Jinjian Organic Rice Products Offered

10.15.5 Jinjian Recent Developments

10.16 Huichun Filed Rice

10.16.1 Huichun Filed Rice Corporation Information

10.16.2 Huichun Filed Rice Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Huichun Filed Rice Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Huichun Filed Rice Organic Rice Products Offered

10.16.5 Huichun Filed Rice Recent Developments

10.17 Dingxiang

10.17.1 Dingxiang Corporation Information

10.17.2 Dingxiang Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Dingxiang Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Dingxiang Organic Rice Products Offered

10.17.5 Dingxiang Recent Developments

10.18 Heilongjiang Taifeng

10.18.1 Heilongjiang Taifeng Corporation Information

10.18.2 Heilongjiang Taifeng Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Heilongjiang Taifeng Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Heilongjiang Taifeng Organic Rice Products Offered

10.18.5 Heilongjiang Taifeng Recent Developments

10.19 Heilongjiang Julong

10.19.1 Heilongjiang Julong Corporation Information

10.19.2 Heilongjiang Julong Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Heilongjiang Julong Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Heilongjiang Julong Organic Rice Products Offered

10.19.5 Heilongjiang Julong Recent Developments

10.20 C.P. Group

10.20.1 C.P. Group Corporation Information

10.20.2 C.P. Group Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 C.P. Group Organic Rice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 C.P. Group Organic Rice Products Offered

10.20.5 C.P. Group Recent Developments 11 Organic Rice Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Organic Rice Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Organic Rice Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Organic Rice Industry Trends

11.4.2 Organic Rice Market Drivers

11.4.3 Organic Rice Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.