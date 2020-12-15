Project Portfolio Management Market Reports, Scope, Methodology, Timelines And Challenges Forecast Till 2027

The global project portfolio management market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Software and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud-Based, and Hosted), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), By Application (Project Management, Portfolio Management, Demand Management, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other project portfolio management market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Project Portfolio Management (PPM):

Planview, Inc. (Texas, United States)

Integrated Project Management Company, Inc (Illinois, United States)

Changepoint Corporation (Washington, United States)

Wrike, Inc (California, United States)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Logic Software Inc (Toronto, Canada)

ProductDossier Solution (India) Pvt. Ltd (Maharashtra, India)

ServiceNow, Inc (California, United States)

UMT 360 LLC (Washington, United States)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington, United States)

Micro Focus International plc (Newbury, United Kingdom)

SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany)

com, Inc (Texas, United States)

MAVENLINK, INC (Irvine, United States)

ProjectObjects s.r.l. (Monza (MB); Italy)

Triskell Software LLC (Florida, United States)

Planisware S.A.S. (California, United States)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Business Processes to Aid Growth

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence by the companies is propelling the demand for automation in project management processes. This is enabling the businesses to speed up their delivery process and reduce operational costs drastically. Additionally, the companies are developing advanced project portfolio management (PPM) software enabled with AI technology. For instance, in 2019, Planisware S.A.S announced the launch of AI-enabled PPM solution to provide effective project management services. The surging adoption of agile business practices is further expected to favor the adoption of PPM solutions that is expected to bode well for the growth of the global PPM market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis for Project Portfolio Management Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Project Portfolio Management Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Project Portfolio Management Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Project Portfolio Management Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

