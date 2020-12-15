Rayon Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Aditya Birla Group, Kalheim Fibres, Lenzing AG, Celanese

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Rayon market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Rayon market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Rayon report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Rayon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Rayon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Rayon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Rayon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Rayon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Rayon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Rayon Market Research Report: Aditya Birla Group, Kalheim Fibres, Lenzing AG, Celanese, Century Rayon, Daicel, Eastman Chemical, Formosa Chemical & Fibres, Glanzstoff, Mitsubishi Rayon

Types: Viscose Staple Fiber

Viscose Filament Fiber



Applications: Apparel

Home Furnishings

Industrial Use

Other



The Rayon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Rayon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Rayon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Rayon market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Rayon industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Rayon market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Rayon market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Rayon market?

Table of Contents:

1 Rayon Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rayon

1.2 Rayon Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rayon Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Viscose Staple Fiber

1.2.3 Viscose Filament Fiber

1.3 Rayon Segment by Application

1.3.1 Rayon Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Apparel

1.3.3 Home Furnishings

1.3.4 Industrial Use

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Rayon Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Rayon Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Rayon Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Rayon Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Rayon Industry

1.6 Rayon Market Trends

2 Global Rayon Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rayon Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Rayon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Rayon Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Rayon Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Rayon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Rayon Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Rayon Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Rayon Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Rayon Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Rayon Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Rayon Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Rayon Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Rayon Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Rayon Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Rayon Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Rayon Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Rayon Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Rayon Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Rayon Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Rayon Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Rayon Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Rayon Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Rayon Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Rayon Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Rayon Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Rayon Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Rayon Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Rayon Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Rayon Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Rayon Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rayon Business

6.1 Aditya Birla Group

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Aditya Birla Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Aditya Birla Group Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Aditya Birla Group Products Offered

6.1.5 Aditya Birla Group Recent Development

6.2 Kalheim Fibres

6.2.1 Kalheim Fibres Corporation Information

6.2.2 Kalheim Fibres Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Kalheim Fibres Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Kalheim Fibres Products Offered

6.2.5 Kalheim Fibres Recent Development

6.3 Lenzing AG

6.3.1 Lenzing AG Corporation Information

6.3.2 Lenzing AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Lenzing AG Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Lenzing AG Products Offered

6.3.5 Lenzing AG Recent Development

6.4 Celanese

6.4.1 Celanese Corporation Information

6.4.2 Celanese Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Celanese Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Celanese Products Offered

6.4.5 Celanese Recent Development

6.5 Century Rayon

6.5.1 Century Rayon Corporation Information

6.5.2 Century Rayon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Century Rayon Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Century Rayon Products Offered

6.5.5 Century Rayon Recent Development

6.6 Daicel

6.6.1 Daicel Corporation Information

6.6.2 Daicel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Daicel Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Daicel Products Offered

6.6.5 Daicel Recent Development

6.7 Eastman Chemical

6.6.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

6.6.2 Eastman Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Eastman Chemical Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Eastman Chemical Products Offered

6.7.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

6.8 Formosa Chemical & Fibres

6.8.1 Formosa Chemical & Fibres Corporation Information

6.8.2 Formosa Chemical & Fibres Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Formosa Chemical & Fibres Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Formosa Chemical & Fibres Products Offered

6.8.5 Formosa Chemical & Fibres Recent Development

6.9 Glanzstoff

6.9.1 Glanzstoff Corporation Information

6.9.2 Glanzstoff Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Glanzstoff Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Glanzstoff Products Offered

6.9.5 Glanzstoff Recent Development

6.10 Mitsubishi Rayon

6.10.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

6.10.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Rayon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Products Offered

6.10.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development

7 Rayon Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Rayon Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rayon

7.4 Rayon Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Rayon Distributors List

8.3 Rayon Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Rayon Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Rayon by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rayon by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Rayon Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Rayon by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rayon by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Rayon Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Rayon by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rayon by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Rayon Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Rayon Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Rayon Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Rayon Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Rayon Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”