Sapphire Technology Market Thriving at a Tremendous Growth: Rubicon Technology,Monocrystal,Namiki Precision Jewel

Aluminum oxide in its pure form having no porosity and being dense in nature is nothing but sapphire. Sapphire is extensively used as an electronic substrate due to high purity and low dislocation hence being an ideal material. In high frequency and high power CMOS integrated circuits, thin sapphire wafers are used as an insulating substrate. These chips are used in high power radio frequency applications such as satellite communication systems, cellular telephones, and others; these chips are known as sapphire or silicon chips. Both digital and analog circuitry integration exists in the SOS chips. Sapphire balances the generated heat in the circuit and even offers good insulation since sapphire has lower conductivity for electricity and higher for heat.

Rubicon Technology Inc. (United States) ,Monocrystal Inc. (Russia),Namiki Precision Jewel Co. Ltd. (Japan) ,GT Advanced Technology (United States),DK Aztec Co. Ltd. (South Korea),Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft (Germany) ,Sapphire Technology Co., Ltd. (South Korea),Tera Xtal Technology Corporation (Taiwan) ,ACME Electronics Corporation (Taiwan)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Power semiconductor, Opto-semiconductors), Application (Electronics, Power, Aerospace and defense, Industrial, Automotive), Production Method (Liquid Phase and Thermal Exfoliation, Chemical Vapor Deposition, Hybrid Vapor Phase Epitaxy, Others), Sapphire Substrate Process (Lapping, CMP, Slicing, Polishing)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growth Drivers

High-Cost Effectiveness Compare to Other Competing Materials

Huge Addressable Markets for Sapphire Power Semiconductors

Immense Addressable Market for Led Applications

Strong and Established Material Player Industry Segment, Growing Support From Ecosystems of Other Materials

Challenges that Market May Face:

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

