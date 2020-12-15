Smart Asthma Monitoring Market to see Huge Growth by 2025: Vectura Group,AstraZeneca,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Inhaler is the medical device that is used to cure respiratory diseases. Smart inhalers have inbuilt digital sensors that helps in recording the usage of an inhaler at the time of access and provides easier access to the user as it can be connected via Bluetooth to the mobile phone. Smart Inhalers can generate alerts for the daily dosage for the user. Smart Portable Monitoring Device for Asthma Patients helps to track real time symptoms of asthma and to make immediate changes in medications. The developed system overcomes the shortcomings of existing system by patientâ€™s environmental parameters and home monitoring the lung functions over time without any supervision as in standard spirometry test. The proposed system includes portable hardware unit to monitor patientâ€™s activity, carbon dioxide content and exhaled air pressure and environment temperature of the asthma patient.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Smart Asthma Monitoring’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Vectura Group plc (United Kingdom),AstraZeneca (United Kingdom),Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel),Adherium Limited (New Zealand),Cohero Health (United States),Philips Healthcare (Netherlands),GlaxoSmithKline plc (United Kingdom),Volansys Technologies (United States),3M (United States),Novartis AG (Switzerland),Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Wearable Device, Smart Inhalers (Dry Powder Inhalers (DPIs), Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs), Nebulizers)), Application (Asthma, COPD, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Use), Sensors (Dust Sensor, Humidity and Temperature Sensor, Barometer Sensor, Controller Unit)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increase in the Volume and Range of Electronic Devices

Availability of Medication Data on Mobile App Provides Easier Access

Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence of COPD and Asthma Globally

Growing Adoption of Smart Medical Devices to Keep Daily Records

Challenges that Market May Face:

An Electronic Monitoring Device May Be Required For More Than One Inhaler per Patient

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

