Strawberry Powder Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

The strawberry powder is made of strawberries when completely ripened and micro-dried to lock in the full spectrum of health benefits. Some strawberry powders are processed via a ‘spray freeze’ method which involves heating the berries to very high temperatures. Operatives such as the Excalibur dehydrator could also be used to dehydrate fruit. The dried fruit with negligible moisture is then freeze-dried and blended so as to form the powder is widely appreciated for its characteristic aroma, bright red color, juicy texture, and sweetness. The strawberry powder is an excellent source of vitamin C, antioxidants, and dietary fiber and is utilized into any drink, smoothie, yogurt, or other food. On the backdrop of its exquisite taste and other health-boosting characteristics, the strawberry powder is an ingredient which has gained a lot of traction especially amongst the kids.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17224

Segmentation:-

The Strawberry Powder market can be segmented on the basis of source type, applications, and distribution channels.

On the basis of source type, the strawberry powder market can be segmented into organic and conventional. The organically produced strawberry powder is produced without synthetic (human-made) pesticides, herbicides and fertilizers and is GMO-free. Owing to the increased awareness regarding the health associated issues, the population is much more inclined towards the organically manufactured strawberry powder products.

On the basis of application, the strawberry powder market can be segmented into cosmetics, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals as well as nutraceuticals. The nutraceuticals application segment can be further sub-segmented into functional foods and dietary supplements. Out of all the applications, the maximum market share is occupied by food and beverage in strawberry powder market due to its utilization in preserves, juice, pies, ice creams, milkshakes, and chocolates and the like.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/17224

On the basis of distribution channel, the global strawberry powder market can be segmented into direct and indirect. The direct distribution channel operates directly between the manufacturers, super stockists and the distributors. The indirect distribution channel where the consumers receive products directly from the retailers and it can be further sub-segmented into online retailing, convenience stores as well as hypermarkets/supermarkets.

Market Drivers and Restraints:-

The strawberry powder is not uncommon almost everywhere. The strawberry powder market is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR owing to the various health benefits such as ability to boost the immune system and ward off colds and illness, source of both soluble and insoluble fiber, possessing anti-inflammatory effect, and also the ability to increase bone health and inducing low cholesterol levels with the added advantage of enjoyable taste. The strawberry powder market is also expected to grow decently in the future on the backdrop of its use in various tablets and capsules as fillers in pharmaceuticals and also used as an ingredient in the cosmetics segment due to its anti-oxidant properties promoting anti-ageing and anti-pigmentation. Moreover, strawberries are low in sugar, calories and sodium, and fat-free. The natural sugars contained in strawberries are extremely low with 4 grams per serving with added nitrates which promote blood flow and oxygen throughout the body, resulting in weight loss which is anticipated to drive the growth of strawberry powder market.

Although the drivers of strawberry powder market are innumerable, the restraints of the same are evident although low. Unripe strawberries can lead to mouth irritation, which manifests as white spots on the tongue. Furthermore, another issue is presence of pesticides in strawberry produced due to modern day farming techniques are hindering the growth of strawberry powder market.

Regional Outlook:-

The leading countries in strawberry powder market in terms of the manufacture and export of strawberry powder are the ones belonging to Europe viz. Spain, France, Italy followed by the Asian countries like China, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and others. Significant production of the strawberry powder is noticeable in countries like Australia, Germany, United States of America as well as Netherlands.

Key Players:-

The major players who are driving the Strawberry Powder market are Saipro Biotech Private Limited, LYO FOOD GmbH, NATUREX SA, Aarkay Food Products Ltd, Sunspray Food Ingredients (Pty) Ltd, Nestlé S.A, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co.,Ltd and others.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/17224