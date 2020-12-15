 The MRI-compatible Radiotherapy Products Market to scale vertically upwards between 2019 and 2029

MRI-compatible radiotherapy products are suitably used in radiotherapy procedures. MRI-compatible radiotherapy products provide accurate patient positioning and immobilization. The composition for MRI-compatible radiotherapy products is different with each product type, materials with non-magnetic principle is used in the formation of MRI-compatible radiotherapy products.

These products are safe and compatible with the radiofrequency waves generated from a MRI, they are compatible with the nature of change in frequency. MRI-compatible radiotherapy products are basic requirement for any sort of MRI application. They are used for patient and device comfort and a range of different types is available for each cause.

The global market for MRI-compatible radiotherapy products is expected to witness a significant rise over the period of forecast. The market for MRI-compatible radiotherapy products is observing a continuous growth due to increasing awareness towards healthcare awareness, the prime application for radiology remains to be in oncology.

The MRI-compatible radiotherapy products in being increasingly used in different applications, thus increasing application has created need for positioning devices. The expanding research facilities has resulted in better technologically advanced product for commercial market.

Though, MRI being one of the tests in cancer diagnosis, it shares the patient population for cancer. MRI-compatible radiotherapy products adoption is in contrast with technological advancements, the rise in spending over imaging technologies uplifts the current structure of MRI-compatible radiotherapy products market.

The global market for MRI-compatible radiotherapy products is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and geography:

MRI-compatible Radiotherapy Products market Segment by Product Type

Hip & Pelvic System

Positioning Aids

Breast & Thorax System

Head & Neck System

Overlays & Lok-Bars

Fiducial Markers

MRI-compatible Radiotherapy Products market Segment by End Users

Hospital

Specialized Cancer Center

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

The global MRI-compatible radiotherapy products market is segmented into product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global MRI-compatible Radiotherapy Products market is segmented into Hip & Pelvic System, Positioning Aids, Breast & Thorax System, Head & Neck System, Overlays & Lok-Bars and Fiducial Markers. These are simple product which are compatible with MRI interface. MRI-compatible radiotherapy products are available for each concerned body part, they are size adjustable for better response.

The availability of MRI-compatible radiotherapy products is visible in many manufacturers, not specifically with MRI manufacturers, this practice increase the market scope for new entrants and develops better customer-manufacturer relationship.

Emerging economies still comes as the most attractive market for global manufacturers. The product approvals in such economies is faster as compared to global powerhouses like the U.S. and Japan, thus, creating faster product penetration.

On the basis of regional presence, global MRI-compatible radiotherapy products market is segmented into seven key regions viz. Europe, Latin America, North America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa.

Current market dynamics show North America as the most influential and controlling figure in global MRI-compatible radiotherapy products market. The rising number of MRI based cancer diagnosis and MRI assisted treatment procedures increase the market potential for MRI-compatible radiotherapy products.

The region is observing significant increase in the patient pool, it also holds concerned MRI-compatible radiotherapy products manufacturers to enter this organic increase. Europe is significantly the second biggest market for MRI-compatible radiotherapy products.

The region experiences good patient volume and healthcare spending for chronic conditions. In countries like Brazil and India, assuredly because of their enormous population count and rising patient count diagnosed with some kind of cancer provides a considerable market space for manufacturers present and considering entering the India and Brazil market.

China holds a considerable number of MRI-compatible radiotherapy products manufacturer, with a section of emerging players hugely concentrating on fiducial markers.

This is because of the compatibility of fiducial markers with different MRI station. Fiducial Markers remains one of smallest in terms of value yet significant by volume in total MRI-compatible radiotherapy products market.

Companies present in this MRI-compatible Radiotherapy Products market includes Qfix, ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Sun Nuclear Corporation, CIVCO Radiotherapy and many other.

