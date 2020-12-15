Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai, Sky Vegetables, TruLeaf, Urban Crops, Sky Greens, GreenLand, Scatil, Jingpeng, Metropolis Farms, Plantagon, Spread, Sanan Sino Science, Nongzhong Wulian

The report presented by QYResearch provides a detailed and an accurate account of each aspect of the global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market to help players to better face market challenges and gain a competitive edge over other market participants. It has been prepared with the help of latest research methodologies and tools and by experienced market analysts. Players could use it to enhance their growth strategies and cement a strong position in the global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market. The report includes different types of analysis such as absolute dollar opportunity analysis, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis.
The Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application offers deep analysis of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Plenty (Bright Farms), Lufa Farms, Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture, Green Sense Farms, Garden Fresh Farms, Mirai, Sky Vegetables, TruLeaf, Urban Crops, Sky Greens, GreenLand, Scatil, Jingpeng, Metropolis Farms, Plantagon, Spread, Sanan Sino Science, Nongzhong Wulian
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Others
|Market Segment by Application:
|
Vegetable Cultivation
Fruit Planting
Others
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1632406/global-vertical-farming-and-plant-factory-market
For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1632406/global-vertical-farming-and-plant-factory-market
Buy Now:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/60c6636c712fc23c3db6bab481126837,0,1,global-vertical-farming-and-plant-factory-market
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Vertical Farming and Plant Factory industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory market
TOC
1 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Overview
1.1 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Product Overview
1.2 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Hydroponics
1.2.2 Aeroponics
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Vertical Farming and Plant Factory as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory by Application
4.1 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Segment by Application
4.1.1 Vegetable Cultivation
4.1.2 Fruit Planting
4.1.3 Others
4.2 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory by Application
4.5.2 Europe Vertical Farming and Plant Factory by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming and Plant Factory by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming and Plant Factory by Application 5 North America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Business
10.1 AeroFarms
10.1.1 AeroFarms Corporation Information
10.1.2 AeroFarms Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 AeroFarms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 AeroFarms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.1.5 AeroFarms Recent Developments
10.2 Gotham Greens
10.2.1 Gotham Greens Corporation Information
10.2.2 Gotham Greens Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Gotham Greens Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 AeroFarms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.2.5 Gotham Greens Recent Developments
10.3 Plenty (Bright Farms)
10.3.1 Plenty (Bright Farms) Corporation Information
10.3.2 Plenty (Bright Farms) Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Plenty (Bright Farms) Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Plenty (Bright Farms) Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.3.5 Plenty (Bright Farms) Recent Developments
10.4 Lufa Farms
10.4.1 Lufa Farms Corporation Information
10.4.2 Lufa Farms Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Lufa Farms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Lufa Farms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.4.5 Lufa Farms Recent Developments
10.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture
10.5.1 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Corporation Information
10.5.2 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.5.5 Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture Recent Developments
10.6 Green Sense Farms
10.6.1 Green Sense Farms Corporation Information
10.6.2 Green Sense Farms Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Green Sense Farms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Green Sense Farms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.6.5 Green Sense Farms Recent Developments
10.7 Garden Fresh Farms
10.7.1 Garden Fresh Farms Corporation Information
10.7.2 Garden Fresh Farms Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Garden Fresh Farms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Garden Fresh Farms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.7.5 Garden Fresh Farms Recent Developments
10.8 Mirai
10.8.1 Mirai Corporation Information
10.8.2 Mirai Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Mirai Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Mirai Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.8.5 Mirai Recent Developments
10.9 Sky Vegetables
10.9.1 Sky Vegetables Corporation Information
10.9.2 Sky Vegetables Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Sky Vegetables Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Sky Vegetables Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.9.5 Sky Vegetables Recent Developments
10.10 TruLeaf
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 TruLeaf Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 TruLeaf Recent Developments
10.11 Urban Crops
10.11.1 Urban Crops Corporation Information
10.11.2 Urban Crops Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Urban Crops Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Urban Crops Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.11.5 Urban Crops Recent Developments
10.12 Sky Greens
10.12.1 Sky Greens Corporation Information
10.12.2 Sky Greens Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Sky Greens Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Sky Greens Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.12.5 Sky Greens Recent Developments
10.13 GreenLand
10.13.1 GreenLand Corporation Information
10.13.2 GreenLand Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 GreenLand Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 GreenLand Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.13.5 GreenLand Recent Developments
10.14 Scatil
10.14.1 Scatil Corporation Information
10.14.2 Scatil Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Scatil Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Scatil Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.14.5 Scatil Recent Developments
10.15 Jingpeng
10.15.1 Jingpeng Corporation Information
10.15.2 Jingpeng Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Jingpeng Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Jingpeng Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.15.5 Jingpeng Recent Developments
10.16 Metropolis Farms
10.16.1 Metropolis Farms Corporation Information
10.16.2 Metropolis Farms Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Metropolis Farms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Metropolis Farms Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.16.5 Metropolis Farms Recent Developments
10.17 Plantagon
10.17.1 Plantagon Corporation Information
10.17.2 Plantagon Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Plantagon Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Plantagon Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.17.5 Plantagon Recent Developments
10.18 Spread
10.18.1 Spread Corporation Information
10.18.2 Spread Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Spread Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Spread Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.18.5 Spread Recent Developments
10.19 Sanan Sino Science
10.19.1 Sanan Sino Science Corporation Information
10.19.2 Sanan Sino Science Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 Sanan Sino Science Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Sanan Sino Science Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.19.5 Sanan Sino Science Recent Developments
10.20 Nongzhong Wulian
10.20.1 Nongzhong Wulian Corporation Information
10.20.2 Nongzhong Wulian Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 Nongzhong Wulian Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Nongzhong Wulian Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Products Offered
10.20.5 Nongzhong Wulian Recent Developments 11 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Industry Trends
11.4.2 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Drivers
11.4.3 Vertical Farming and Plant Factory Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.