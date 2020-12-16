Military Robots Market Analysis With Industry Trends, Demand, Scope, Top Companies and Future Growth by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Military Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global military robots market grew at a CAGR of 12% during 2014-2019 and is expanding at a CAGR of more than 10% during 2020-2025.

Military robot is a human-operated or automated mechanical device used to perform Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) activities on land, water and air. These robots are specifically designed for military functions and are equipped with sensors, video and thermal cameras, microphones, two-way radios, GPS, Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) systems, and fiber optics tethers to transform, receive and forward information to various endpoints. They are also used for numerous operations, including search and rescue, combat support, transportation, mine clearance, firefighting, etc.

Market Growth Drivers:

The growing number of terrorist activities, along with the increasing adoption of automation trends in the military sector is primarily driving the military robots market. Additionally, the escalating need for efficient military robots that can be employed in life-threatening situations to minimize the casualties of soldiers is further propelling the demand for military robots. Several technological advancements in robotics and automation technology, coupled with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), have enabled the production of military robots with advanced monitoring, targeting, and information gathering features. Furthermore, the rising investments by several government bodies to improve and equip air, marine and land forces with high-end security solutions are also bolstering the military robots market growth.

Military Robots Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the military robots market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bae Systems

Boston Dynamics

Cobham Plc

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Qinetiq

Saab AB

Endeavor Robotics (iRobot)

General Dynamics Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

The report has segmented the global military robots market on the basis of platform, application, mode of operation and region.

Breakup by Platform:

Land Robots Wheeled Tracked Legged Wearable

Marine Robots Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

Airborne Robots Small UAV Strategic UAV Tactical UAV Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)



Breakup by Application:

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Search and Rescue

Combat Support

Transportation

EOD

Mine clearance

Firefighting

Others

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Human Operated

Autonomous

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Market Trends

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

