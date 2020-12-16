Offshore Support Vessel Market Size, Future Growth, Companies Share, Scope and Demand by 2025

The global offshore support vessel market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2014-2019 and is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025. Offshore support vessels are marine ships that are designed for transporting goods, supplies and equipment during construction activities and subsea exploration. They provide the necessary resources and technical reinforcement to enable certain operational processes to continue without any undesired interruptions. Extensively employed for exploration, production and drilling of resources, they also aid in responding to emergencies at offshore installations while offering a means of transportation to crew members at site and anchor management solutions.

The market is primarily driven by increasing offshore exploration and production (E&P) activities on the global level. This, in confluence with the increasing applications of crude oil and natural gas across industrial and commercial segments, is expected to provide a thrust to the Offshore support vessel market growth. Along with this, a considerable rise in deepwater development activities is further expected to create a positive outlook for the OSV market. The market is further driven by the extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by players and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of these vessels. Coupled with the development of regasification terminals and intra-regional gas pipeline infrastructure, this is anticipated to create a positive outlook for the offshore support vessel market.

Offshore Support Vessel Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the offshore support vessel market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Gulfmark, SIEM Offshore, Vroon Group, Tayrona Offshore, Bourbon, Maersk, Tidewater, Seacor Marine, Swire, Grupo CBO, Havila and Solstad

The report has segmented the global offshore support vessel market on the basis of type, water depth, fuel, service type, application and region.

Breakup by Type:

Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessel

Platform Supply Vessel

Fast Supply Intervention Vessel

Multi-Purpose Service Vessel

Others

Breakup by Water Depth:

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Breakup by Fuel:

Fuel Oil

LNG

Breakup by Service Type:

Technical Services

Inspection & Survey

Crew Management

Logistics & Cargo Management

Anchor Handling & Seismic Support

Others

Breakup by Application:

Oil and Gas Applications

Offshore Applications

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

