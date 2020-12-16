Property Management Software Market Trends, Demand, Scope, Top Companies Share and Future Growth by 2025

The global property management software market grew at a CAGR of 7% during 2014-2019 and is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025. Property management software enables owners, managers, and operators to smoothly and automatically perform tasks related to their properties. These advanced systems can improve the control of real estate in the ever-changing market environment. The platform is available for various types of owned properties, including commercial, residential, real estate investment firms, and real estate investment trusts (REITs). Property management software can be used for marketing, lease management, tenant and resident retention, and portfolio performance. There are two main types of software used to manage properties, including server-based and cloud property management software.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing presence of automated property management solutions has decreased human errors and enabled managers to allocate work assignments efficiently. This improvement has created expansion opportunities in the property management software market significantly. The onset of the pandemic induced by coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has stalled the rise of property prices in the past year. This pause has attracted numerous personal and commercial property investors worldwide, which has created a high demand for effective property management software systems. Globally, property managers are gaining much awareness about these systems’ availability, which is further fuelling speedy development and advancement of property management software systems.

Property Management Software Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the property management software market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

MRI Software LLC

Appfolio Inc.

Chetu Inc.

Console Australia Pty Ltd

Corelogic Inc.

Yardi Systems Inc.

London Computer Systems Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Realpage Inc.

Resman LLC

Accruent LLC (Fortive Corporation)

The report has segmented the global property management software market on the basis of component, application and region.

Breakup by Component:

Software On-Premises Cloud-Based

Services System Integration Training and Support Consulting



Breakup by Application:

Non-Residential Retail Spaces Office Spaces Hotels Others

Residential Multi-Family Housing Single-Family Housing Others



Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

