Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Size, Companies Share, Demand, Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global polymerase chain reaction market grew at a CAGR of 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a molecular diagnostic technique that is employed to make numerous copies of a specific DNA sample. This allows scientists and medical professionals to amplify a small DNA sample to study it in minute details. This enables them to identify and culture disease-causing microorganisms for the detection of several medical conditions, such as tuberculosis, Lyme disease and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). As a result, these techniques are widely utilized in genetics, biotechnology, drug discovery, molecular biology and clinical diagnostics.

Market Growth Drivers:

The global polymerase chain reaction market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of infectious diseases and genetic disorders across the globe. Along with this, there has been a considerable rise in the number of patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This has led healthcare professionals and scientists to adopt polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies for accurate diagnosis and early detection of infections while significantly reducing the risks of contamination and human errors during the entire process. Some of the other factors contributing to the polymerase chain reaction market growth include the rising geriatric population, escalating preference for personalized and precision medicines, and continual advancements in the field of biotechnology.

Competitive Landscape:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the polymerase chain reaction market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Fluidigm Corporation

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

BioMérieux (Institut Mérieux SA)

The report has segmented the global polymerase chain reaction market on the basis of product, end-user and region.

Breakup by Product:

Instruments Standard PCR Systems Digital PCR Systems Real-time PCR Systems

Reagents and Consumables

Software and Services

Breakup by End-User:

Academic and Research Institutes

Clinical Diagnostics Labs and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

