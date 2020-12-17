Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Size, Companies Share, Demand, Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Polymerase Chain Reaction Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global polymerase chain reaction market grew at a CAGR of 7% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a molecular diagnostic technique that is employed to make numerous copies of a specific DNA sample. This allows scientists and medical professionals to amplify a small DNA sample to study it in minute details. This enables them to identify and culture disease-causing microorganisms for the detection of several medical conditions, such as tuberculosis, Lyme disease and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). As a result, these techniques are widely utilized in genetics, biotechnology, drug discovery, molecular biology and clinical diagnostics.
Market Growth Drivers:
The global polymerase chain reaction market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of infectious diseases and genetic disorders across the globe. Along with this, there has been a considerable rise in the number of patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This has led healthcare professionals and scientists to adopt polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies for accurate diagnosis and early detection of infections while significantly reducing the risks of contamination and human errors during the entire process. Some of the other factors contributing to the polymerase chain reaction market growth include the rising geriatric population, escalating preference for personalized and precision medicines, and continual advancements in the field of biotechnology.
Polymerase Chain Reaction Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the polymerase chain reaction market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Promega Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)
- BioMérieux (Institut Mérieux SA)
The report has segmented the global polymerase chain reaction market on the basis of product, end-user and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Instruments
- Standard PCR Systems
- Digital PCR Systems
- Real-time PCR Systems
- Reagents and Consumables
- Software and Services
Breakup by End-User:
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Clinical Diagnostics Labs and Hospitals
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
