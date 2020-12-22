Arsenal vs. Manchester City Live Stream: Watch League Cup Online, Time, Lineups

Arsenal and Manchester City meet in the quarterfinals of the League Cup on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The hosts are reeling, with Mikel Arteta turning to percentages and statistics to explain away the Gunners’ struggles, which have snowballed into a 1-7-2 mark over their last 10 matches in the Premier League.

Man City isn’t proving to be as explosive or dominant as it’s been in past seasons, but Pep Guardiola’s side–where Arteta was previously an assistant–has just one loss in its last 18 games in all competitions and sits comfortably in the congested mix near the top of the Premier League.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+.

Lineups:

Arsenal XI: Runarsson; Mustafi, Gabriel, Kolasinac; Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Ceballos, Cedric, Willock; Lacazette, Martinelli.

Man City XI: Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Rodrigo, Fernandinho; Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden; Jesus

Guardiola and Arteta have had mixed results in their head-to-head meetings. Arsenal got the better of City in last season’s FA Cup semifinal, winning 2-0 to advance to the final, while City has won the two regular season meetings since Arteta took charge, including a 1-0 win at the Etihad on Oct. 17.

U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen has started Man City’s League Cup games thus far, posting a clean sheet in the round of 16 vs. Burnley following a 2-1 win over Bournemouth in the previous round.

Brentford, Newcastle, Stoke City, Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United are the other six clubs alive in the competition, whose final was pushed back a couple of months to April 25 with the hopes that fans will be able to attend the showpiece affair at Wembley Stadium.