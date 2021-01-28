Gilat conducts an effective evaluation of its ESA over the Inmarsat’s GX satellite

Gilat Satellite Networks Limited, a world leader in satellite technology, has run a effective evaluation of its Electronically Steered Antenna (ESA) over the Global Xpress of Inmarsat satellite network. The ESA was integrated with a G-MODMAN solution from Inmarsat in a demonstration conducted on the Inmarsat-5 F1 satellite at 6.26 degrees east. Inmarsat officials stated how happy they were following this achievement. “We are pleased with the successful demonstration of Gilat’s ESA technology operating over Inmarsat’s Global Xpress network,” said Jerome Soumagne, head engineer at Inmarsat as a VP Networks.

The test shows that Inmarsat’s satellite network can support ESA technology. “The seamless integration of our G-MODMAN with Gilat’s antenna control system, via a standard open interface, is a key enabler to demonstrate the ability to support Electronic Steered Array Technology in Inmarsat’s global satellite network,” added Soumagne. Gilat’s ESA technology is popular with the aerospace industry, where users enjoy high-speed connectivity to a range of mobile platforms and applications. This technology is useful on land, in the air, and on the sea.

Gilat solutions have seen a satisfactory relationship between the company and Inmarsat. “We are delighted to partner with Inmarsat, for yet another industry first, demonstrating our proven ESA technology on their Global Xpress constellation,” stated Roni Stoleru, Gilat’s Antenna Products, and Strategy Vice President. “Having integrated Gilat’s ESA with Inmarsat’s G-MODMAN further emphasizes Gilat’s ESA leadership and readiness for commercial deployment,” he added. This test marked the first time that a live demonstration of the ESA terminal on an Inmarsat operating GX satellite was carried out. The integration was conducted on the Inmarsat-5 F1 satellite at 62.2 degrees east. The self-pointing antenna that is automatically logged-on to Inmarsat’s GX network. It supported bi-directional communication in real-time with a fixed as well as dynamic antenna position modes.

Beam steering was carried out while monitoring the power spectral density under the varying elevation and skew angles (PSD) threshold. This minimized interference with neighboring satellites, which is a requirement by law. The ESA technology was demonstrated on a commercial flight for the first time back in December 2019. This demonstration took place on a Boeing 757 test aircraft owned by Honeywell, an American aerospace company. The ESA terminal was operating over Ka-band capacity on Telesat’s Telstar 19 VANTAGE High Throughput Satellite. The terminal can work on both Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO) constellations.

Inmarsat G-MODMAN is a Ka-band technology made to suit specific user’s requirements. It backs the implementation of GX terminals on the government aviation platforms. It is specifically suited for government requirements. It integrates easily with current antenna control schemes using open standards-MODMAN allows aircraft and antenna integrators to access the GX networks.